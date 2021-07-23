York County deputies say 27-year-old Evan Robert Hawthorne of Chester is now in custody.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed they've arrested a man accused of killing a retired Rock Hill police officer.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to The Anderson complex on East Main Street on Friday, July 23, after a person was found dead in an apartment.

According to YCSO, the Rock Hill Police Department asked the office to investigate due to the person "having ties to their agency." YCSO would eventually reveal the person who was found dead was retired Rock Hill police Lt. Larry Vaughan, who retired in 2019.

The sheriff's office would eventually confirm they arrested a suspect within four hours. According to YCSO, 27-year-old Evan Robert Hawthorne of Chester was charged with murder and taken into custody. Hawthorne was arrested in Rock Hill at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Hollis Lakes Road.

In less than four hours York County Violent Crimes Detectives make an arrest in a murder investigation. Detectives arrested Evan Robert Hawthorne, 27, of Chester, SC in connection with the death of retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn https://t.co/HjWLxpvBIm #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 24, 2021

WCNC Charlotte confirmed that Hawthorne was at one point a deputy with the Chester County Sheriff's Office, but in 2019 was fired from his job after driving a patrol car while drunk.

“Our hearts break for our friends and colleagues at the Rock Hill Police Department and our entire law enforcement community,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “I’m thankful for the diligent and the expedient work of our Detectives during such a difficult case regarding an individual they know personally.”

The Tega Cay Police Department offered their own condolences on Twitter as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the RHPD family. pic.twitter.com/J0CYcNmgwX — Tega Cay Police (@TegaCayPD) July 24, 2021

The case remains under investigation.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

A mugshot for the suspect was not available as of writing.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts