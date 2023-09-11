4 people shot in case of mistaken identity in South Carolina

Police said Jaryrin Hemphill and Jakai Johnson are facing seven counts of attempted murder.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four people were shot over the weekend in a case of mistaken identity, and now the Rock Hill Police Department said the suspects are behind bars.

Police said Jaryrin Hemphill and Jakai Johnson are facing seven counts of attempted murder. Police said the incident happened late Saturday night on Fairway Circle and Brunswick Drive in Rock Hill. Officials said they responded to the scene for a call of gunshots being heard.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a burgundy Honda Accord on the side of the roadway in front of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building. Police said the driver's side door was open, and a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was in the front passenger seat.

EMS transported that victim, who was in critical condition, to Piedmont Medical Center. Officers were informed there were three other victims at the hospital with gunshot wounds as well. The other victims were two 19-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, all with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police reported the victims were at a gathering down the street and were leaving in vehicles traveling on Brunswick Drive. Hemphill and Johnson were not at the gathering but watched and misidentified the victims as individuals from a past altercation, police said. As the victims drove past, Hemphill and Johnson began firing at the vehicles, hitting the victims in the car. Detectives also learned there were three others in the vehicles who were not injured.





