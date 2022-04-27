Rock Hill police said they responded after getting several calls of gunshots heard in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed three people and injured a fourth. Police do not believe the public is in danger and said this was an isolated event.

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 800 block of Gist Road, which is located off of South Cherry Road adjacent to the cemetery called Grandview Memorial Park.

Rock Hill police said they responded after getting several calls of gunshots heard in the area. Investigators said two men were found on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. Kam’ran Brevard, 16, died at the scene, and 17-year-old Evanta Hart died at the hospital, police report.

Officers said they found the third victim, 16-year-old OMarian Small, dead in a vehicle.

The York County Coroner's Office said autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Police said a fourth person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. They told WCNC Charlotte this type of situation is not typical for the area.

The community crime map shows it's a relatively quiet area with only a handful of thefts in the last month.

Detectives went door to door talking to neighbors on Wednesday morning.

“We were watching television and we heard the gunshots and we weren’t sure if it was fireworks, because a lot of people let off fireworks in the neighborhood, we weren’t really sure because we didn’t hear screaming or anything," one neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous told WCNC Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to another neighbor at the scene who said the shooting happened in a safe neighborhood. She said they walk outside almost every other night. The woman also said she's a bit concerned about her safety following the fatal shooting.

At this time, authorities have not made an arrest in this case. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

Jack Logan, the founder of the advocacy group Put Down the Guns Now Young People said he's planning to ask the Governor and legislators to consider frisk and search laws as a way to keep guns out of the community.

"We must do something to prevent mothers from going to prison for the rest of her life to visit her son or daughter or from going to a mortuary to look down on their son or daughter," he said.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts