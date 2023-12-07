Rock snake project brings St. Matthews community together

What started with just a few dozen rocks in June has multiplied to hundreds within a matter of weeks.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A symbol of unity in St. Matthews can be found by looking down on the sidewalk outside of town hall. What started with just a few dozen rocks in June has multiplied to hundreds within a matter of weeks.

The community has contributed to its growth one rock at a time.

“It has grown and it has grown and it has grown and we are amazed at how big it’s gotten," said councilwoman Deedee Prickett.

St. Matthews councilwoman Prickett says it started as a pinterest-inspired idea to keep local children engaged over the summer. Since then, it's become a collaborative effort with community members of all ages.

Richard Palmer engraved a Bible verse into the rock with the words 'Make Joyful Noise.'

“I put that there because it’s the community coming together and making one simple thing. Not simple, but beautiful," said Palmer.

From now until Labor Day, the town is in a friendly competition with the nearby Orangeburg County town of Elloree to collect the most rocks. As for the prize, they're still deciding, but Prickett says the snake is here to stay.

“It has offered a lot of smiles and fun for our community," said Prickett.