LEXINGTON, S.C. — An endangered person alert has been issued for a missing Lexington County couple who didn't return to their assisted living facility.

Officers say Ronald and Mary Denny didn't come home Tuesday night. They were last seen leaving a restaurant in Lexington driving their Hyundai Santa Fe . Ronald is 83, while Mary is 82.

The Dennys were also seen on security video leaving a restaurant near the Red Bank WalMart right after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say they both have memory issues and take daily medications for other conditions.

Mary Denny is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair. She was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, tan and black jacket, and grey shoes.

Ronald Denny is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He also has brown eyes and grey hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a blue jacket, and black shoes.

The Dennys' vehicle is a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with South Carolina tag AMS 751.It is green in color.

If you see the Dennys or their vehicle call 911.

Ronald and Mary Denny

Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.

SLED