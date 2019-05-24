LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man and woman are both facing drug charges after a run-in with deputies this week.

Lexington County deputies were conducting a routine patrol at the Knights Inn on Bush River Road Wednesday when they came across the suspects.

Both suspects admitted to their crimes. John Randal Johnston Jr., 48, told deputies he had drugs and a weapon in his car. Heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and meth were all recovered.

The other suspect, 47-year-old Debra Lynn Gilman, admitted she was wanted in Calhoun County for an active bench warrant.

Johnston is charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime; while Gilman is charged with possession of less than 1 gram of meth.