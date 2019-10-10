HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County Police have reunited a non-verbal man with his family after he went missing in Coastal South Carolina Thursday.

Roy Hardee, 29, was last seen at 5 a.m. on Woodland Drive near Murrells Inlet.

Thankfully, we was found in Georgetown County by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and escorted back to Horry County.

He was reunited with his family around 1:05 pm.

Roy is approximately 5’6”, 225 lbs, with a shaved head, scraggly beard, and glasses.

Roy Hardee

Horry County Police Department