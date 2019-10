HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County Police are searching for a non-verbal man who may be at risk.

Roy Hardee, 29, was last seen at 5 a.m. on Woodland Drive near Murrells Inlet.

He is approximately 5’6”, 225 lbs, with a shaved head, scraggly beard, and glasses. He was last seen wearing shorts, tank top, and teal Crocs.

Please are asking anyone who sees him to call local authorities.