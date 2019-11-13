HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A runaway 14-year-old girl could be in upstate South Carolina with a 23-year-old.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking that members of the community be on the lookout for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera, 14, who ran away from home.

Rivera is believed to be with Gregory Austin Cline, 23.

According to a Facebook post, the two may be in the Greenville, South Carolina, area in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW.

Rivera has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooklynn Rivera, Gregory Cline or the vehicle may contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at (770) 533-7187.