KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are looking for two teenage girls they say ran away from the area over the weekend.

Natalia Karen Alexis Deese, 15, and Kayla Gail Woods, 16, were last seen Sunday at one of the teen's Kershaw County homes. They are now both believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area with a man deputies call a "person of interest."

Deputies would like to speak with that man, 27-year-old William Arthur Varnadore, who was last seen driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse SC tag QLT 166. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Deese is described as being 5 feet 4 inches 245 pounds with black hair and blue eyes, while Woods is 5 feet 2 inches 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, or have any information, call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-425-1512.