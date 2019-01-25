ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 15-year-old runaway was reported missing in Orangeburg last week, and now officials are asking for the public's help to find him.

Tynes Arshon, 15, was last seen on January 19 when a family member dropped him off at Jammers Skating Rink in Orangeburg.

Arshon is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and Jordans.

Anyone with information should call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-64-1347.