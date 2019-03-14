COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-77 North Thursday evening.

A recreational vehicle is on fire on I-77 northbound between Two Notch Road and Interstate 20. One lane of traffic is open at this time near the Two Notch Road exit.

All occupants of the vehicle ate said to be "OK and accounted for," according to Columbia Fire.

Officials say drivers should expect delays, and are asking that they "slow down and give our crews space to work."

If an alternate route is available, fire crews say to use it.