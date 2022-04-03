Downtown Sacramento Shooting | Remembering the victims

Sacramento police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento.

Here is a list of the people who's family confirmed that they died following the shooting.

Sergio Harris

ABC10 learned from Sergio Harris' father that he indeed was one of the victims. He was 38-years-old.

His mother Pamela was on the scene following the shooting and spoke with ABC10.

"You need to let us know something," she said. "I'm not out here just to be standing out here to be nosey. I have a child that's laying out there, and I want some answers. I just want some answers from somebody."

Harris described her son as "fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, smiling all the time."

She said he had a wife and two young daughters.

DeVazia Turner

ABC10's Madison Wade spoke with the father of DeVazia Turner who confirmed that his son was one of the victims in the deadly shooting.

Frank Turner said his son was 29-years-old and lived in Vacaville.

I just spoke with Frank Turner outside the scene of the mass shooting in #Sacramento. He shared with me his son, 29-year-old DeVazia Turner is one of the 6 shot and killed in this shooting. He lived in Vacaville but is from Sacramento @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/OVtTUHSWIq — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) April 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

