Safe activities for kids during the pandemic

Activities that are outside will be the better option. Indoor activities can safely be done, but you need to factor the size of the room and how many kids are there.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One doctor for Lexington Pediatric Practice gives a couple of safety tips parents should keep in mind when considering how their children should socialize during the pandemic.

Street Squad went to West Columbia to talk with people in the community about what they would like to know.

Heather Blake, who lives in West Columbia, says she's interested in activities for kids with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What outdoors, socially distant or safe indoor activities are available to do on a day to day basis," said Blake.

"This generation hasn't had much social exposure and I just want my son to really have a full childhood experience being able to go out, go to the zoo, go to do different activities so that they can learn about society and positive interactions in a safe way," explained Blake.

Dr. Lauren Matthews, a Pediatrician Physician at Lexington Pediatric Practice, says if you have higher risk family members, then you may need to be more cautious.

"Whenever you're thinking about activities for children, it's important to keep in mind the spread within the community and also what's right for your family," said Dr. Matthews.

Throughout the pandemic, the doctor says they've been able to gather data on children and adolescences and their role in transmitting the disease. At this time, children less than ten-years-old are less likely to get infected and less likely to transmit the virus but adolescence seems just as efficient as adults in transmitting it.

She says they need to collect more data on it but say it's reassuring for the younger kids who are missing out on socializing.

Activities that are outside will be the better option. Indoor activities can safely be done but you need to factor in the size of the room and how many kids are inside.

Bottom-line the doctor believes it's okay for kids to socialize, as long as it is done safely.