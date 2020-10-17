Safe Halloween events for the family

Several communities are hosting safe Halloween events to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The CDC discourages door-to-door trick or treating or any large gatherings while we are still in the pandemic. Now, many families are deciding whether to celebrate Halloween or not. Some parts of the Palmetto State have safe Halloween events for the whole family.

"I started to think about doing this safely and still interact with the community," said Newberry City Police Chief Roy McClurkin.

The City of Newberry wants the whole family to put on their Halloween costumes and join city officials for a safe alternative. They're hosting a drive-through event at the Newberry Recreation Complex on Halloween at 5:30 pm, and the event is open to everyone.

"I think when we can come together, put on an event like this, and be safe with having public interaction, I think that's good for us," explained McClurkin. "Because that allows us to grow our bond together."

Several cities throughout the Palmetto State have canceled Halloween events because of the risk of spreading COVID-19. For some, Halloween is about more than just candy and costumes.

"What I see from our senior members is that they are lonely," said Lourie Center's Director of Marketing, Stephanie Benjamin. "They are waiting to get back to family and friends."

The Lourie Center will host its annual Fall Festival for senior citizens. The festival is a fundraiser that usually brings 400 people together. Now, they're expecting 150 people. Benjamin says not canceling the festival gives their members hope for better days.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Food event by City of Orangeburg Parks & Recreation Department on Monday, October 26 2020 with 120 people interested and 55 people going.

"We will decorate our parking lot with costume individuals," said Benjamin. "We are inviting businesses to participate, and we're going to have a contactless event for the seniors who have been isolated for months."