'You are not a villain': DSS reminds new parents of their right to safely surrender a newborn child under Daniel's Law

This reminder comes in wake of a recent case in Orangeburg from March, when a mother gave birth to her child in her restroom and the child died.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A recent incident in Orangeburg is highlighting the importance of a South Carolina law that allows mothers to safely surrender their newborn child. Police say a woman gave birth to a child in a restroom and left the child there. The child died. But state officials say Daniel's law gives every expectant mother a safe, legal way to give up their child.

“If this is gonna save one life and this is gonna put a child on a path to a healthy home and it saves one infant then it’s worth it," said Director of the Office of Communications and External Affairs Connelly Anne Ragley.

New parents have options. That's the message DSS is sending as a reminder they are protected under the law if they choose to safely surrender an unharmed child within 60 days.

Daniel's Law is designed to prevent the dangerous and potentially fatal abandonment of a child. It was signed into state law in 2001 after an infant survived being buried in a landfill after birth.

As long as a parent drops their child off at a designated safe haven throughout the state such as a hospital, fire station, or police station, they won't face prosecution.

“What I would say to mothers and fathers and parents who make this courageous decision to surrender an infant is that you are not a villain. You are not doing something that is bad. You should not be judged for making this courageous decision," said Ragley.

Once a staff member accepts the baby, they will notify DSS. DSS will then place the baby into a foster home, and take the necessary steps to get the child adopted.

According to DSS, there have been 59 safe surrenders of infants since 2009. The peak year was in 2022 when there were seven safe surrenders in one year.

“A high of 59 lives that were changed in South Carolina. 59 families were able to adopt these children. 59 children are able to grow up and have a somewhat normal and healthy childhood.”

The person leaving the child can choose to remain anonymous.