Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Five Points is Saturday.

With all the fun, comes a few safety concerns, too.

Those in charge tell us they're ready to go for the big day.

"It's 45,000 of your closest for a day of kids activities with the parade, the race, bands on stages all day long, tons of arts and crafts and food vendors, you're not gonna want to miss it," said Mary Beth Franks, Executive Director of the Five Points Association and Co-Chair of St. Pat's in Five Points.

Saturday is the 37th annual St. Pat's in Five Points, and preparations are already underway to make sure you and your family are safe during the celebration.

"We work closely with CPD to make sure not only the interior but the perimeter of the festival are very safe," said Franks.

Hundreds of officers will be working alongside private security guards, protecting the festival perimeter.

"Even further from that, we have barricades that set up an exterior perimeter," said Franks. "That's to prohibit vehicles from coming too close to heavy pedestrian traffic."

Several trucks from the Columbia Fire department will be securing the festival along with fire marshals, inspecting tents that pose any fire hazards during the event.

"If we tell you you can only have 100 people in there, it's for a reason," said Columbia Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins.

Jenkins says crews will also keep an eye out for too many people in one place, especially if it rains.

"If the weather doesn't hold out, people might crowd into those establishments down there until after the rain," said Jenkins. "We just have to be mindful and watchful to make sure there's no overcrowding."

The festival opens at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.