St. Matthews Police search for missing child

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Police in St. Matthews have been searching for a child missing since Friday night.
The police department said it is searching for Fantasia S. Whetstone, who they believe ran away from home. Whetstone was last seen in St. Matthews around 9:15 p.m. Police said she wore blue jeans, a red top and no shoes. Police believe she may be heading to the Orangeburg or Sumter areas. Police didn't provide her age but described her as a minor.
The department also released a photo hoping that someone might recognize her.
The department asks anyone with information on her location to call the St. Matthews Police Department at 803-874-2131 or 803-874-9111.