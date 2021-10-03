x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Sally Atwater, wife of late GOP strategist, dies at 69

Officials said Atwater had recently been in hospice care before her death.
Credit: WLTX
Sally Atwater

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sally Atwater, wife of the late GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee chairman Lee Atwater, has died. 

Atwater's daughter posted on Facebook that Atwater died Tuesday at age 69. Officials said Atwater had recently been in hospice care before her death. 

She sought the GOP nomination for South Carolina's top education post in 2014 and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Atwater's husband Lee advised two presidents and was chairman of the Republican National Committee. Lee Atwater died in 1991.

OTHER HEADLINES: 

One of three surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Community pushes for South Carolina to pass hate crime bill

'It has become unnecessary': SC governor explains why he lifted limited mask mandate