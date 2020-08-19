Salmonella outbreak linked to onions spreads across 47 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak regarding salmonella and onions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak regarding salmonella and onions.

The recall which has spread to 47 states includes red, white, yellow and sweet yellow varieties.

Foods made with recalled onions such as cheese dips or spreads, salsas, and chicken salads have also been recalled, according to the CDC.

The recalled onions and onion products were sold at several stores including Kroger, Publix, Giant Eagle, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Food Lion.

More than 800 people have reported getting sick from the onions, and 116 of those have been hospitalized, according to data reported on Aug. 19.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms generally start six hours to six days after infected and can last four to seven days.