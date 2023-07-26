Saluda County demolishes old elementary school, makes way for new one

The new school will have increased security, upgraded technology, and a new assembly space.

SALUDA, S.C. — The old Saluda Elementary School has been demolished to make way for a brand-new elementary school.

Last year, the State Legislature gave the district $42 million and Saluda County voters approved an additional $49 million in November for upgrades across the district.

Before it was demolished, generations of students had passed through its doors.

"My mom and my aunt and my family went to that school too. so it's exciting, but it’s sad," said lifelong Saluda resident Kaitlyn Rose.

Rose said with the building went the memories.

“All the things that make it home instead of just a school," Rose said. "It’s a safe and comfortable place for everyone.”

Saluda County Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston said the district is opening a new chapter of education in the tight-knit community.

“Whenever our students walk into a brand new building, and just the pride and joy that they will take knowing that the citizens of Saluda care about them enough to invest money into them,” said Livingston.

Livingston said the first phase will build more than 90 percent of the school. Students will move into the new school after phase one is complete.

According to Livingston, the new school will have increased security, upgraded technology, and new assembly space.

“I’m glad that we’re going to be able to offer our students the same opportunities that our neighbors have,” said Livingston.

Rose, who has a newborn and a son going to middle school, is excited about the impact the new building will have on the community.

“They’re able to have those updated things so that all they have to do is worry about coming to school and learning,” said Rose.

Construction is expected to be completed in two years, according to Livingston.

Livingston added the district is adding Fencing, barricades, and workers on site will be vetted and undergo a background check.

“Safety is number one,” said Livingston.

The district is also building a new wing of classrooms at Hollywood Elementary School and is expanding its career technology offerings at the High School.