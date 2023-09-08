Stray dogs a problem in Saluda county, a fix is coming

The county has no animal shelter or animal control officer but thats about to change on August 15.

SALUDA, S.C. — Saluda County is establishing its very first animal control unit following growing concerns from residents related to packs of stray dogs roaming its neighborhoods.

"Usually you can see anywhere from six to upwards of 15, almost 20 dogs that are just roaming," said Founder of Savin Saluda Strays Brittan Padgett.

Lacking a countywide animal shelter or animal control system, there has been no designated place for these strays to find refuge, leaving both the animals and the community in a challenging situation.

"They are not always friendly, and just knowing these dogs are capable of causing harm in such a public location and they're not afraid of people, it really deeply concerns me,” said Padgett.

That’s why she and her 10-year-old daughter founded the nonprofit Savin’ Saluda Strays.

"Since January, we've saved over 200 animals,” said Padgett.

Sheriff Josh Price of Saluda County acknowledged the gravity of the problem, stating, "We have a serious problem to attack, initially."

Starting next week, the county's first-ever animal control officer will begin patrolling the streets, addressing not only the stray dog concern but also broader issues of animal abuse and litter problems.

Animals picked up by the officer will soon find shelter in a new short-term facility expected to open by the end of the month.

This shelter, equipped to house approximately 15 dogs and will provide them with comfortable kennels, ensuring both a cool and dry environment.

"This is a start," Sheriff Josh Price emphasizes while showcasing the construction progress.

Animals that are picked up by the officer and taken there will only be housed until they are claimed by their owners or transported to Edgefield county’s animal shelter.

Her excitement is palpable as she welcomes the county's proactive efforts. "I have been waiting to see for several years now, so I am remaining cautiously hopeful."

Residents who encounter stray animals or nuisances are encouraged to report them to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office at 864-445-2112.

Padgett also voices a desire for the county to take further measures by instituting spay and neuter laws.

"If we can control the number of animals that are repopulating, then we won't have issues like this all across the state," she asserts.

Price added the shelter will not be no-kill.