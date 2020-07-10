Saluda County sees steady amount of absentee voters

Around 200 absentee voters have voted in-person in Saluda County since Monday.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Saluda County election officials say they've seen a steady amount of absentee voters since Monday.

Many people have decided to vote absentee this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday October 5, people were able to start absentee voting in-person.

Some counties have seen a record number of people to show up to vote on the first few days of absentee voting.

So far, around 200 voters have come to the voter registration office to cast their ballot in Saluda County.

On the first day alone, officials say 92 people showed up to vote.

One voter, Marilyn Barnes, said she wanted to wait a couple of days to vote due to longer waits earlier this week.

"I didn't want to mail in my ballot because of all the confusion and the talk about mail getting lost," said Barnes.

Make your voting plan:

📬 Absentee by mail

🏢 Absentee in person

🗳 In person on #ElectionDay



Learn more about your options for the November General #Election at https://t.co/gg8U0tzzTi. #scVOTES pic.twitter.com/sxB0TG72gs — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) October 7, 2020

When Barnes went to vote, it only took her about five minutes.

"It was really easy. There was no problem," Barnes explained. "The lady was very helpful. She just walked me through it, and once I got the ballot in, it was just straightforward. No problem at all."

Barnes believes it's important to cast your ballot.

"Our ancestors were killed just to vote, so to show respect to them and to myself as a citizen of the United States, I think it's very important to vote," Barnes said.