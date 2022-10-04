Elderly South Carolina person died of 'chronic neglect,' agents say

The three were the caregivers of the elderly person who died over the summer.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested three people and charged them in connection with the death of a elderly, vulnerable adult this past summer.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40 - Fraudulently Obtained Money, Goods & Services more than $1,000; Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult; Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death

Brett Allen Burkett, 27 - Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death

Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62 - Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say that between January and July of this year the three were caregivers were living with and were caregivers for an elderly person who was not mentally or physically capable of taking care of themselves.

The victim was reported as dead on July 10. Agents say the pathologist ruled the person's cause of death as chronic neglect and classified the death as a homicide.

SLED says Bedenbaugh used money in the defendant's bank account for her own personal use. While the affidavit doesn't say how much money was taken, the charge says it was more than $10,000.