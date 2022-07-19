Two Saluda River trail projects to receive federal funding

$1.2 million has been awarded statewide for 11 trail projects across South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two projects along the Saluda River have been awarded grant funding through the federal Recreational Trails Program (RTP), according to South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The projects are part of a total $1.2 million in federal funds coming for 11 projects statewide.

The City of West Columbia's Saluda River Pedestrian Bridge Project, projected to cost $7.49 million, and Columbia's Saluda River & Riverwalk Access Improvements project, estimated to cost $125,000, will both receive $100,000 in RTP funds.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann had this to say about the funding, “We are grateful that the City of Columbia is receiving funds from the Recreational Trail Program to make the Saluda River more accessible to everyone. The river is one of our greatest assets in Columbia and increasing everyone’s ability to get in and out lets more people participate in the fun our city has to offer.”

RTP is a federal-aid assistance program designed to help states provide and maintain recreational trails for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail use. SCPRT administers the RTP under the approval of the Federal Highway Administration.

Projects are evaluated in terms of overall need, quality, public support and planning process; whether adequate resources are available to execute the project; and whether resources are available to adequately manage, maintain and operate the project after completion. Priority is given to trail projects providing connections or extensions for trail systems that are at least 10 miles long and projects in low-income areas.

Of a pool of 35 applicants, the following 11 projects were selected for funding this year: