Saluda River Greenway opens to the public

After months of construction, the Saluda River Greenway is open to the public. The walkway had it's soft opening Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After months of construction, part of the Saluda River Greenway is complete and open to the public. On Saturday, the riverwalk had it's soft opening for people to walk on the three mile boardwalk along the river.

Bridget Baggerly and Claire Williamson took advantage of the opening to explore the new path.

"It's really exciting to be able to come back out here, especially with the dogs, and seeing other people and being able to interact with them on the walk is really nice," Baggerly said. "It's a really good change from being closed in."

The new walkway is part of a three phase project that would connect the Lake Murray Dam to the Riverbanks Zoo. The new addition to the trail was funding by the Richland County Penny Tax Project.

The new trail also has three parking lots open to the community that provides 120 parking spots for visitors. Williamson said this is another side of Columbia that people should explore.

"When you think of Columbia, you don't think of the river walks that we have," Williamson said. "But it's nice to like see this and have it open."

Baggerly said having these paths open, lets people see the beauty of Columbia.

Other visitors said this new path allows for more outdoor activities for people.

"It’s beautiful," said Keith Greene, Midlands resident. "It’s a nice park to get out, do some fishing, exercise. Just glad it’s open."

"I think it's a safe avenue, especially with COVID precautions it gives everyone an opportunity to get out, get some fresh air and enjoy themselves," said Keisha Anderson, a Midlands resident.

The plan is to eventually have a 10.5 mile path along the river.