Town of Saluda offering free building to a new business

SALUDA, S.C. — In the hot summer sun, Saluda residents are taking refuge at Nana’s Sweet Shop.

"We’ve been very blessed and supported by the town of Saluda. that's for sure," owner Sharon Metts said.

The shop's home is an old building that sat vacant for decades and then was offered by the town for free.

That's when Metts and her husband literally scooped it up.

"I was the only one that showed up. We’ve been renovating for about two and a half years," said Metts and" it has been a labor of love.:

"It smelled terrible, it smelled so bad," Metts recalled. "We took out four trailerful of just trash and piles of wood."

But, helping to revive the downtown is gratifying.

"I’m hoping that when these kids grow up they say we went to Nana's and watched Disney … so that’s all I care about," said Metts.

Now, in a similar move, the town is selecting another entrepreneur to occupy the former county water and sewer office building, located at 113 E Church St.

Saluda Mayor Milliken Matthews said the building needs substantial remodeling to meet modern building codes. The new owners will have to pay for that as part of the deal.

Also, once the business is open, the new owners would have to provide jobs to the town and stay there for three years.

“We still won't be losing because we’ll be getting a viable tax base and we’re helping to get jobs. So it'll be a win-win situation," said Matthews.

Metts said she sees a bright future for downtown Saluda and is excited to see what business takes the space.

"We support each other and help each other," Metts said. "If there’s a new business in town, it’ll bring new customers."

Applications are available at City Hall.

The building will go to the first qualified applicant.