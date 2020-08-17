Stuffed backpacks given out for back-to-school

The Salvation Army used the donations from Stuff-A-Bus to give out fully stocked backpacks to students returning to school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanks to your generous donations to WLTX and the Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Stuff-A-Bus effort, hundreds of Midlands students have the supplies they need for the start of the school year.

Cars drove through The Salvation Army parking lot Sunday collecting school supplies to send their children back to class.

“Today, we are hosting a back-to-school distribution where we’re giving out 400 book bags stuffed with school supplies for children in need this year," says Lisa Huffman with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of the Midlands and Captain Kettle welcomed children and their families to the Operation: School Supplies drive-thru distribution of NEW backpacks filled with school supplies! Children enjoyed receiving their backpacks and box lunches for the whole family! pic.twitter.com/JHEruLAkTm — SalvationArmyMidland (@SalArmyMidlands) August 16, 2020

Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory board Thomas Rhodes and his son Lee helped pass out the brand new supplies donated by people like you, “It’s important for us to be here so we can see the impact that we’re making in the community but also so we can go out and talk to other community members about getting more involved with the Salvation Army," Rhodes continues, "We’re going to hopefully pass out over 400 backpacks today and we’re going to feed them a meal- you can see the canteen behind us. A lot of people think the salvation army is just a meal provider but we have so many youth programs and this is just one of those.”

“I’d like to say they did so much for us- thank you for giving us all the stuff and thank you for doing stuff for us because its really sweet,” one recipient says.

“It’s very important to have events like this in the Midlands and any community because there are children that are in need that would have to start the school year out with nothing," Huffman says, "So we kind of fill in that gap and we make sure children in need have what they need to start the school year out- have the success they need for the year.”