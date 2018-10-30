Columbia, SC (WLTX) Signups have begun to register for Christmas assistance this holiday.

The Salvation Army is accepting applications at the South Carolina Fairgrounds Ruff Building at 1200 Rosewood Drive for holiday assistance.

Only children 12 years and younger are eligible for assistance.

Tuesday hours 9 AM-7PM, Wednesday and Thursday hours are 9 AM -3:30 PM, .Please note that no children will be allowed during registration or distribution. People applying for assistance will need to bring the following items:

RICHLAND, LEXINGTON, FAIRFIELD, NEWBERRY, KERSHAW COUNTY SIGNUP

OCTOBER 30, 31 and NOVEMBER 1.

1. Picture ID (for person applying)

2. Proof of income for each person in the home (including Food Stamps, TANF, Social Security, SSI, VA pension, fuel assistance, child support/alimony)

3. Proof of ALL individuals living in the home (food stamp print out with names and birthdays and/or birth certificates of ALL living in the home, rental lease)

4. Copies of monthly bills: This includes rent, utilities (gas, water, cable, phone, electric, car payments, car insurance, monthly gasoline cost, loan payments, furniture payments, food, health or life insurance, medicine and doctor payments, child care)

5. Clothing sizes for all children in the home 12 years and younger. Please contact Christy Lamb at 775-9336, ext. 18 for more information.

6. If anyone in the household is 18 years or older and does not have income, the Head of Household must provide a written statement to verify no income.

Please contact The Salvation Army of the Midlands at (803)765-0260 for more information concerning Christmas Assistance/Angel Tree in the Midlands.

