Salvation Army of the Midlands celebrates National Salvation Army Week

National Salvation Army Week is observed annually in May and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Salvation Army of the Midlands is celebrating National Salvation Army.

On Tuesday, News19’s Brandon Taylor spoke with Commanding officers of The Salvation Army of the Midlands, Major Henry Morris and Major Benita Morris.

National Salvation Army Week is observed annually in May and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.

In his speech, President Eisenhower noted,

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”



The Salvation Army of the Midlands will host several outreach events to celebrate the Midlands community and give thanks to volunteers, donors, friends and partners that help in 'Doing The Most Good' all year long.

Tuesday, May 18

Advisory Board and Staff Appreciation Day

The Salvation Army of the Midlands will host an appreciation luncheon in honor of their Advisory Board members and staff. The organization says these members and staff play a vital role in helping community members who experience poverty, hunger and homelessness in the Midlands community every day.

Wednesday, May 19

Day of Prayer

Commanding officers of the Salvation Army of the Midlands, Major Henry Morris and Major Benita Morris, will lead prayer throughout the day on Facebook. The organization says prayers will be focused on healing of nation, state, and the community during this time.

Thursday, May 20

Volunteer Appreciation Day

The Salvation Army of the Midlands will recognize the time volunteers dedicate to the community. The Army will present a trophy to four companies that have been instrumental in providing employee volunteers to help facilitate programs. The Salvation Army will be honoring the following companies: Coldwell Banker Realty, Rhodes Graduation Services, Aflac Group and Wells Fargo Bank.

Saturday, May 22

Celebrate The Family Store Volunteers, Donors and Customers

The Salvation Army will host a day of appreciation for its volunteers, donors and customers of the The Salvation Army Family Stores. The event will be held at the Family Store located on 1312 N. Millwood Avenue in Columbia. The event will have music, food and a $10 bag to stuff.

Sunday, May 23

Feeding our Souls

Commanding officer Major Henry Morris will lead a church service at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service. Guests can either attend in person at 3024 Farrow Road in Columbia or watch online on Facebook. The service will start at 10 a.m.