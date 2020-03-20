COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dorchester County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who they say is endangered.

Samantha Christian was last seen leaving home in the early morning hours of March 19.

Samantha has a piercing to her left nostril and usually wears her hair up in a messy style bun, officers say.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, plaid blue/red pajama pants with tan sandals but she may have changed clothes.

Samantha has been known to frequent the Waring Hall & The Ponds areas of Summerville as well as Hanahan.

Christian has light brown hair, blue/green eyes, and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Samantha or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.