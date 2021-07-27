Closing arguments in trial of man charged with killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland faces life in prison if convicted of the killing of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the trial the man charged with killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Closings arguments take place in the morning in the case of Nathaniel Rowland, who's charged with murder and kidnapping in Josephson's death. Both the prosecution and defense rested their case Monday. The defense did not present any witnesses, including Rowland, who chose not to take the stand in his own defense.

Rowland could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted of murder.

Police and prosecutors say Josephson had been out with friends in Columbia's Five Points district on March 29, 2019 when she decided to call an Uber to go home. Prosecutors say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that was not her Uber. She was found dead hours later in a field in Clarendon County, SC, some 70 miles from Columbia.

Prosecutors say Josephson got into Rowland's car and he killed her, driving her out to that remote area.

During Monday's testimony, Dr. Thomas Beaver, a forensic pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, told the jury that Josephson was stabbed over 100 times and had face injuries that looked as if she was dragged.

He said her wounds were parallel, which is unlike a traditional knife, and would have to come from something more unique. He held a multi-tool that has been mentioned throughout the trial and said that was the murder weapon.

Jurors also heard from Justin Martin, a surveillance and video analyst who traced Rowland and Josephson's phones. Martin said they tracked together out of Five Points for a short period of time before hers stopped showing up. According to Justin Martin, Rowland's continued to ping until it went to a remote area of Clarendon County where investigators say Josephson's body was found.