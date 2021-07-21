Day 3 of trial of man charged with kidnapping, killing Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland is accused of the March 2019 killing of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of the man charged with killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson enters its third day Wednesday, as prosecutors will continue to lay out their case against the suspect.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Josephson, a senior from New Jersey majoring in political science at the college. Police have said she was out with friends on March 29, 2019 in Columbia's Five Points district when she mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

Her body was found about 14 hours later in a remote, wooded area of Clarendon County, some 70 miles away from Five Points.

On Wednesday, the prosecution will continue to lay out its case, calling more witnesses to the stand.

Day 3 testimony

The prosecution's first witnesses of the day were called to set the scene for the jury as to how and where the body of Samantha Josephson was discovered.

Anders Sullivan Lee, 25, one of the turkey hunters who found Samantha Josephson's body in a wooded area of Clarendon County testified that he was startled by what he saw.

Lee said he and a childhood friend, Ryan Knowlton, were hunting on Knowlton's family land near New Zion -- about 30 minutes away from Sumter. He describes the area where Josephson’s body was found – down a firebreak road off a dirt access road. Lee was scouting a field for turkeys and on the way back, something caught his eye “off to the left, I stopped and kept looking and the more I looked the more it looked like a body so I called Ryan. We didn’t expect to see anything like that. Took a couple of more steps into the trees. Not very thick woods. The area is in the middle of nowhere – just farmland and woods -- no reason you’d just end up there."

Lee testified he and Knowlton then called Henley "Bubba" Morris, a DNR game warden that lives nearby, to the scene to report the body.

Lee also testified that he knew of Nathaniel Rowland, the defendant, from attending East Clarendon High School, but that Rowland was a couple of years ahead of him.

Taking the stand next was DNR officer Morris.

Morris has worked for SC Department of Natural Resources for 26 years and lives in New Zion. Upon arriving at the scene and observing the body, Morris notified the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department because the body was found on private land.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Officer arriving on the scene reported back to the department and notified the Sheriff's Department to involve South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in processing the scene.

The officer was able to identify the body as Josephson's from a be-on-the-lookout (bolo) as a missing person from Columbia. The officer reached out to Columbia Police Department for verification of identification.

Recap of First Day's Testimony in Josephson Case

After a day and a half of jury selection, jurors heard from the prosecution and defense for the first time Tuesday.

In their opening statements, the prosecution accused Rowland of circling Columbia's Five Points, before picking up Josephson and killing her on March 29, 2019.

"He had his eyes firmly fixed on her," Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson told the jury.

Gipson says they'll prove Rowland's connection to the murder weapon, location of death, and more.

During Gipson's remarks, Seymour Josephson, Samantha's father, became emotional. Several members of the family are attending the trial, as is the family of the suspect.

Gipson said after Josephson got in the car, she couldn't get out because the child safety seat locks were engaged. Gipson said Josephson "fought for her life" however, kicking and punching and clawing. The prosecutor said the college student was wounded 100 times with a knife bladed tool.

Gipson claimed evidence proves the victim and suspect's phones tracked together, but suddenly stopped not far from Five Points. Rowland's phone, Gipson said, continued through Columbia, through Sumter, and finally to a remote area in the New Zion in Clarendon County.

Gipson said that area is the childhood home on Rowland, and he grew up two miles from the wooded area where Josephson's body was found.

The defense, however, said that while Josephson's death was a tragedy, Rowland was not the one responsible for it.

"It's not his fault, and he is not to blame for the death of Samantha Josephson," said Alicia Goode, one of his attorneys.

She said despite the struggle Josephson put up, there is none of Rowland's DNA on her body, including under her fingernails, which Goode say were damaged. She said photographs of Rowlands taken the day after the killing by state agents showed no scratches on his head, face, arms, or hands.

She said there is no DNA evidence of his involvement, but there is evidence of others.

The jury also heard from Greg Corbishley, Samantha Jospehson's boyfriend. He said he spoke to her minutes before she was kidnapped. After her friends realized she was gone, they attempted to use the "Find My Friend" app to locate her. He said the tracking of her stopped in the Rosewood neighborhood, just blocks from Five Points.

He said the two were very close, and recalled the moment when her parents told him that she was gone. "I just broke down felt my legs collapse from under me and you almost black out," he said.

Jury for Nathaniel Rowland is Set

The jury, which includes the 12 who will hear the trial and 4 alternates, is made up of 10 women and 6 men. It includes a variety of ages and races.

More than 750 jurors were screened as part of the process.

Because the case received so much attention locally and nationally, many jurors were asked if they've heard about the case and whether they've already made up their mind. Those who said they had reached a conclusion were excused.

Others said they couldn't stay due to concerns about being in a closed, indoor space as the area continues to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Background: the Basics of the Samantha Josephson case

Josephson was a political science major from New Jersey who was planning to enter law school in the fall of 2019.

On the night of the killing, Columbia Police investigators say Josephson went out with friends in the city's Five Points entertainment district but got separated from her group. Around 2:00 a.m. on March 29, she used her phone to call an Uber ride, and investigators say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that she believed was the vehicle that she contacted.

Instead, police say it was a vehicle driven by Rowland, who did not work for Uber or another rideshare company. Police haven't said much about the moments following her getting into the car, but investigators say at some point after the car left the Five Points area, Rowland stabbed Josephson multiple times, killing her.

Police have claimed he then drove to a remote area of Clarendon County, South Carolina--an area 70 miles from the crime scene--where he left her body in a wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., less than 12 hours after she went missing and after hours of searching on their own, her friends reported her missing to police. About two hours later, two turkey hunters found Josephson's body off that dirt road in Clarendon County.

At 3:30 a.m. the next morning, an officer spotted saw a vehicle in Five Points that matched what was seen on surveillance video. Police said when they tried to pull the car over, Rowland ran, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Josephson case led to changes

Soon after her death, Samantha's father and mother called for changes with rideshare services to make it clearer to riders if their driver was legitimate. Both have since become advocates on this topic, forming the organization "What's My Name" to educate people on rideshare safety.