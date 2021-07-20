Jury could be picked today in trial of man charged with killing USC student Samantha Josephson

Opening statements in the trial of the man charged with killing the University of South Carolina student could begin soon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of the man charged with killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson is in day two, as a jury is expected to be seated today.

Proceedings against Nathaniel Rowland continued Tuesday morning as jury selection resumed. Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping for the March 29, 2021 killing of Josephson, who was a senior at USC.

Investigators say after a night out in Columbia's Five Points, she mistakenly got into Rowland's car thinking it was her Uber ride. Prosecutors will be trying to prove that Rowland then stabbed her multiple times and left her body in a wooded area almost 70 miles from Columbia.

The judge, prosecutors, and the defense continued to whittle down a list of more than 750 potential jurors. Because the case received so much attention locally and nationally, many jurors have ben asked if they've heard about the case and whether they've already made up their mind about the case. Those who said they had reached a conclusion were excused.

Others said they couldn't stay due to concerns about being in an closed, indoor space as the area continues to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Josephson's family was in court Tuesday.

During Monday's proceedings, Rowland surprised Judge Clifton Newman by asking for a change in his legal team, but later backed off that request and said he'd stay with his court-appointed lawyers.

If a jury is picked by the afternoon both sides would begin opening statements, and if that's concluded, the prosecution could begin calling witnesses. There are more than 130 prospective witnesses including law enforcement, medical experts, and family members.

The basics: what investigators say happened to Samantha Josephson

Josephson was a political science major from New Jersey who was planning to enter law school in the fall of 2019.

On the night of the killing, Columbia Police investigators say Josephson went out with friends in the city's Five Points entertainment district but got separated from her group. Around 2:00 a.m. on March 29, she used her phone to call an Uber ride, and investigators say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that she believed was the vehicle that she contacted.

Instead, police say it was a vehicle driven by Rowland, who did not work for Uber or another rideshare company. Police haven't said much about the moments following her getting into the car, but investigators say at some point after the car left the Five Points area, Rowland stabbed Josephson multiple times, killing her.

Police have claimed he then drove to a remote area of Clarendon County, South Carolina--an area 70 miles from the crime scene--where he left her body in a wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., less than 12 hours after she went missing and after hours of searching on their own, her friends reported her missing to police. About two hours later, two turkey hunters found Josephson's body off that dirt road in Clarendon County. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Rowland had lived in that area before.

At 3:30 a.m. the next morning, an officer spotted saw a vehicle in Five Points that matched what was seen on surveillance video. Police said when they tried to pull the car over, Rowland ran, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Holbrook said Josephson's blood was found in the vehicle, and child proof locks were on the back-seat doors, which would have prevented anyone from getting out. The chief said Josephson's cell phone was found in the passenger compartment, as well as wipes and bleach.

Reaction and calls for change to rideshares:

Soon after her death, Samantha's father and mother called for changes with rideshare services to make it clearer to riders if their driver was legitimate. Both have since become advocates on this topic, forming the organization "What's My Name" to educate people on rideshare safety.