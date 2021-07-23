Video of man using Samantha Josephson's ATM card played in court

Prosecutors believe the person who killed her used the card in the hours after the USC student's murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors showed video in court of someone attempting to use Samantha Josephson's debit card in the hours after her death.

Testimony early Friday in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland, who's charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Josephson, centered around trying to put a timeline together of the events after her death. The University of South Carolina student was killed after a night out with friends in Columbia's Five Points district.

Danny Conyers, a retired financial crimes investigator for Wells Fargo, told the jury that he had worked in that particular field for 44 years. He explained that he was contacted by an investigator who asked if a specific financial card had been used. According to prosecutors, that card is believed to be Josephson's.

He found two locations on the specific morning where someone used the card attempting to withdraw funds. The person made two attempts at an ATM in Sumter in the area of Highways 378 and 521 near Broad Street around 5:45 a.m.

Another video shows someone attempting nine withdrawals at an ATM in the Hampton Hills area of Columbia - near Sumter Highway and Rosewood Drive - around 6:47 a.m. All attempts were unsuccessful.

Conyers said he noticed in both cases the person was wearing the same type of what appeared to be bedroom shoes - which he pointed out in videos shared in the courtroom.

The defense cross-examined him suggesting that he didn't know outright that the person in both videos was the same since the person (or persons) had covered themselves.