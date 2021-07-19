16-year-old charged with killing man at Columbia tobacco shop

The shooting happened at a store on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say they've charged a 16-year-old with shooting and killing a man at a tobacco and vape shop last month.

Officers say the 16-year-old turned himself over to deputies Monday. He's charged with murder, possession of a handgun under the age of 18, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He's being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

The shooting happened back on June 29, 2021 at Sam’s Tobacco and Vape located at 3132 Two Notch Road.

According to investigators, the suspect got into an argument with the victim inside the business before the shooting.

Another man is facing charges in connection with the incident. Police say he witnessed the shooting but didn't report. They say he also drove the suspect away from the scene.