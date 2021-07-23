Sumter woman with dementia reported missing

Officers say they need to find 71-year-old Sandra Robinson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter Police are searching for a missing 71-yera-old woman with dementia.

Officers say they're looking for Sandra Robinson, who police say left a home on North Salem Street late Friday afternoon.

At the time, she was driving a Gold 2012 RAV 4 with South Carolina license tag number SQU759.

Police have not yet said if they think she was headed in a certain direction.