Sumter woman with dementia reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter Police are searching for a missing 71-yera-old woman with dementia.
Officers say they're looking for Sandra Robinson, who police say left a home on North Salem Street late Friday afternoon.
At the time, she was driving a Gold 2012 RAV 4 with South Carolina license tag number SQU759.
Police have not yet said if they think she was headed in a certain direction.
Police say if you see her, you're asked to dial 911 or the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.