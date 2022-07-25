Suspects charged in Columbia arson that left 67-year-old man dead

The fire left 67-year-old Willie L. Kelly dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested two suspects who they say intentionally set a fire that resulted in the death of a man

Officers say 37-year-old Jennifer Clifton and 59-year-old Leroy Chambers are both charged with arson.

The fire took place around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on Sands Street, which is just off Shop Road in Columbia. Inside, firefighters found the body of 67-year-old Willie L. Kelly.

About five stations and 24 personnel responded to put the fire out, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. In addition to the heavy damage to the home, several vehicles were also damaged.

Investigators with the Richland County Fire Marshals Office determined the fire started on the front exterior of the home.