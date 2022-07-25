Suspects charged in Columbia arson that left 67-year-old man dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested two suspects who they say intentionally set a fire that resulted in the death of a man
Officers say 37-year-old Jennifer Clifton and 59-year-old Leroy Chambers are both charged with arson.
The fire took place around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on Sands Street, which is just off Shop Road in Columbia. Inside, firefighters found the body of 67-year-old Willie L. Kelly.
About five stations and 24 personnel responded to put the fire out, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. In addition to the heavy damage to the home, several vehicles were also damaged.
Investigators with the Richland County Fire Marshals Office determined the fire started on the front exterior of the home.
Investigators have not yet said if they believe the suspects knew if the victim was inside the home, why they believe the fire was set, or if there is any connection between the suspects and victim. Officers say the investigation continues.