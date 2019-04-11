COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County coroner's office say a cyclist from South Korea was killed in a crash in lower Richland County earlier this week.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 27-year-old Sangyoon Jeon of Busan, South Korea.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Master Trooper David Jones said a 2015 Dodge delivery van and a bicyclist were headed west on Highway 378 Garners Ferry Road near Highway 601 when troopers say the delivery van struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was wearing safety gear and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.