SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — The custodian of Santa Fe Christian school is excited to get a new truck, but it took a fire to make it happen. Clemente Mejia’s truck caught on fire on a recent Friday morning, so two students came up with a plan to help.

“There was a massive fire that happened. It was so devastating to see that someone who served us for so long, something so unfortunate happened to him,” said Sandy Cameron, organizer.

Seniors Sandy Cameron and Dante Rotchford took to the Internet and started a GoFundMe page, hoping to help with a down payment for another truck for Mejia.

“We saw the amount just raise and raise and raise and we got over $36,000 to buy him a new truck,” said Cameron.

The money came in just one weekend. From students, parents, and alumni.

“It made my heart warm seeing how our community can back us up on this and give to someone who has asked for nothing in the 24/25 years,” said Dante Rotchford, organizer.

Mejia has seen the students grow up throughout the 25 years he’s been cleaning up. In Spanish he called the new truck a Christmas miracle.

“Un Milagro de Navidad para mi,” said Clemente Mejia, custodian.

Clemente is grateful for the community coming together saying the 2016 Toyota is nicer than his 1996 Ford 150 truck. He says his family of six is emotional and full of gratitude.

Mejia says he is full of emotion and so happy. When the students handed him his keys…Emotion was overflowing.

“To say the least, we all had tears in our eyes because it was such an amazing situation,” said Cameron.