“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie.

Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children.

“We’re just basically trying to keep it going. All the kids look forward to it. Basically everyone looks forward to it," said chief Eric Pratt.

It's an annual tradition the tribe hosts during the holiday season.

It happens every Friday night starting in October leading up to the week before Christmas. People from the community are invited to come and try to shoot a target.

“It brings everybody together just like we had a week festival for the kids and they made our clothes and stuff, pottery, they learned to play the drums. We just try to teach them everything," said councilmember Albert Tisdale.

Winners selected in the men's, women's and children's categories are able to win a trophy. People pay four dollars a shot which covers the cost of prizes and food.

“It’s the only way we can get any revenue to have our stuff. We don’t get no funding or nothing hardly," said Tisdale.