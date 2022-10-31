“I do what the bible tell me": Santee woman turns 107

Adell Julie Thompson lived through 18 U.S. presidencies and says she never imagined living to see Barack Obama hold office as the first Black president.

SANTEE, S.C. — Santee woman Adell Julie Thompson celebrated her 107th birthday on October 10th, and reflects on her journey leading up to this moment.

“I do what the bible tell me." That's what Thompson says is the key to longevity.

She was born October 10, 1915. Friends and family held a birthday parade in her honor.

“I had no dream of being 107 years. But the Lord spared me, and I try to do the right thing, I guess so people don’t talk about you," Thompson said.

Thompson was born and raised in the Orangeburg County town of Santee, where she still lives to this day. She says she grew up seeing people transition from riding horses and mules to riding cars and has seen the town evolve.

“Santee now is a city. I think it’s past a city, it’s so big," she said.

Thompson went to school in Elloree and served as a second grade substitute teacher in the 1930's. She was married to her late husband Eddie Thompson in 1940, and spent many years working on family farms with her four brothers, picking cotton, and doing domestic work.

“I could pick 260 pound of cotton a day, yessir. I’ll never do it no more. I sure would drag now if I had to do it," said Thompson.

She lived through 18 U.S. presidencies and says she never imagined living to see Barack Obama hold office as the first black president. “I had no dream I would see that.”

Now she's leaving behind a legacy for her three children, six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.