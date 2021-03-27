Teenager arrested after attacking mother with box cutter, authorities say

Officers originally responded to the area of O'Connor Road and Lookout Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The San Antonio Police Department said Sunday that they arrested a teen suspect whose mother told them he assaulted her with a box cutter.

Luke Rosemond, 17, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police surrounded the home on the northeast side after the incident on Saturday afternoon, but they couldn't make contact with the suspect.

Original story:

San Antonio Police are asking residents on the northeast side to give them some space while they respond to a residence where, officials say, a woman was attacked by her teenage son with a box cutter.

SAPD Spokesperson Eric Hightower said the victim and her other children were able to escape, and her injuries mostly amounted to "a small scratch." Meanwhile, the unidentified teenager barricaded himself inside a residence on the 13000 block of O'Connor Cove as officers arrived around 3 p.m.

"We are looking for a peaceful resolution," Hightower said, adding that negotiators and SWAT team members were at the scene as well. "We are not forcing our way in. We are allowing him to come to us peacefully to get him the help he needs."

Police have asked the public to stay away from the area as it is a very active scene. There are a couple of nearby neighborhood streets that are closed to traffic at this time.