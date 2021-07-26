Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

Savannah’s mandate requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors when not with your immediate family

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re planning on taking a trip to Savannah soon, make sure you have a mask.

At a news conference Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced he is reinstating the mask mandate in the city.

WTOC, the CBS-affiliate in Savannah, reports that mandate is effective immediately and is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and spread of the Delta variant.

Savannah’s mandate requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors when not with your immediate family. Mayor Johnson said he will be asking businesses to follow the mandate.

Johnson is also asking the public school system and private schools to consider requiring masks in the 2021-22 school year.

In a statement to WTOC, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said masks will remain optional as students get ready to return to the classroom.

The full statement is below:

“As the transmission of the COVID-19 virus spikes in our region again, it will be imperative that families avail themselves of every resource to stay safe. SCCPSS is committed to providing a multi-layered mitigation strategy for the reduction of transmission of the virus. At the current time, we plan to return to school with masks optional. Our schools cover a 426 square mile area over the entire county; to revise our standards for some schools and not for others would not be equitable. Masks ARE required on school buses and we encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, who has compromised immune system, or who lives with someone who is unvaccinated, to wear a mask if they desire.

SCCPSS remains committed to the health and safety of our staff and students. We continue to monitor the community transmission index, seek guidance from community health professionals, and consider other data pertinent to the spread of the virus. If conditions change, we may revise our position on mask wearing; however, at this time, masks remain optional for the return to school. If there are changes to the requirements, parents will be notified through our parent notification system, as well as through normal media channels, including our website and social media.”

This is a developing story.