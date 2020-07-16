SC 13-year-old last seen Monday, car recovered in Clover

Law enforcement believes that she stole her mother's car, which was later recovered at Charlotte Hwy. near Clover.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old they say has been missing since Monday.

According to law enforcement, Kaitlyn Isabel Sparrow was last seen off Old Friendship Rd, Rock Hill SC, on June 13, around 11 p.m. Law enforcement believes that she stole her mother's car, which was later recovered at Charlotte Hwy. near Clover.

Kaitlyn is 5'6'', 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.