CHARLESTON, S.C. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to find a South Carolina teenager who's been missing for almost a year.

The group says Sunday, March 10, 2019 marks one year since Alizay’e Harley went missing from Summerville.

Officers say they believe the teen may try to travel to Columbia, Orangeburg, or Charlotte.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her should call 911, or call the Summerville Police Department at 1-843-875-1650 or 1-800-843-5678.