SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mom is facing charges after drug tests revealed positive results for her and her baby.

Sumter deputies say a baby boy tested positive for marijuana when he was born at Prisma Health Tuomey on February 7.

The baby's mother, 28-year-old Heather Barrett, also tested positive for marijuana during a previous drug screening, according to an arrest warrants.

Barrett was charged as a legal custodian with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person on March 4.