Beekeepers educate public, hope to save dying honeybee colonies before it's too late

A study by the 'Bee Informed Partnership' found that over the past year, beekeepers in the United States lost 48% of their honeybee colonies.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWANSEA, S.C. — A study found that nearly half of the U.S. honey bee colonies died last year. For local beekeepers, this means added pressure to create colonies.

Beekeepers in South Carolina are working to save honey bees amid local challenges.

"Yesterday I noticed that my bees in one of my hives were all gone so today after getting into that hive we found that the wax moths got in there," said Andrea Williams of the Lexington County Beekeepers' Association.

She says in addition to moths, rats and other pests could threaten bees.

"There's just a whole number of things that can get into your hives and you just have to be on top of it and maintain your hives, keep a check on 'em on a regular basis," said Williams.

A national study by a nonprofit, the "Bee Informed Partnership," found that over the past year, beekeepers in the United States lost an estimated 48% of their managed honey bee colonies.

The organization is equipping people with knowledge so everyone can do their part in saving the bees. Williams said simple steps like avoiding the use of pesticides could go a long way.

"If you kill all the bees, then there won't be any pollination to pollinate your vegetables and your flowers for the people that like flowers. But vegetables are important because everyone has to eat," she said.