Gaffney, SC (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old motorcycle driver has died after crashing into a brick wall while trying to get away from police.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a state trooper was trying to pull David Engwiller over in Gaffney on Friday morning because he didn't have a license plate on his motorcycle when he sped off.

Fowler says the trooper turned off his blue lights and didn't chase Engwiller after he fled on state Highway 11. But the coroner said in a statement that witnesses saw Engwiller continue to speed until he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the brick wall of a garage.

Fowler says Engwiller was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

