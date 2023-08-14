At least 18 people were hurt in a crash involving a church bus in Anderson County Sunday night, officials said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a bus in Anderson County, South Carolina, Sunday evening, investigators said.

The crash happened in Anderson County on Old Williamston Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office told WYFF, which reported that 18 people were taken to area hospitals. Two people were airlifted for treatment.

The bus was carrying a group of people associated with the Labor of the Field church in South Carolina. One of the victims is still in ICU, according to church leader Krysta Patrick, WYFF reported.

