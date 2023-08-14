x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

South Carolina church bus crash sends 18 to hospital, 1 still in ICU

At least 18 people were hurt in a crash involving a church bus in Anderson County Sunday night, officials said.
Credit: chatchaiphoto - stock.adobe.com

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a bus in Anderson County, South Carolina, Sunday evening, investigators said. 

The crash happened in Anderson County on Old Williamston Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office told WYFF, which reported that 18 people were taken to area hospitals. Two people were airlifted for treatment. 

The bus was carrying a group of people associated with the Labor of the Field church in South Carolina. One of the victims is still in ICU, according to church leader Krysta Patrick, WYFF reported. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

   

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

WCNC Charlotte Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

More Videos

In Other News

Bethune working to improve water quality, come into compliance

Before You Leave, Check This Out